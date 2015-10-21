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Marat Gilyadzinov
m3design
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grayscale photo of building
Satellite Dish
A map marker
Галёнки, Oktyabrskiy rayon, Russia
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
black
architecture
grass
white
field
laboratory
silhouette
astronomy
telescope
dish
radar
aliens
transmission
sepia
radio telescope
blackandwhite
russia
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