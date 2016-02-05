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Ian Schneider
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grayscale photo of building
steam in new york street
A map marker
New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 5, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
city
people
building
architecture
construction
road
new york
street
grey
new york city
smoke
buildings
shop
vehicles
road work
balck and white
roadwork
united states
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