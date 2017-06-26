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Clement Chai
clementchai
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grayscale photo of boy in crew-neck shirt
Boy in his own world
A map marker
Marina Barrage, Singapore
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
outdoor
grey
boy
child
kid
young
toddler
black & white
big eyes
people
human
face
singapore
lighting
cup
marina barrage
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