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José Martín Ramírez Carrasco
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grayscale photo of black posts during cloudy season
monochrome rail scene
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 8, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
train
urban
electricity
industrial
monochrome
line
lines
train station
railway
busy
black white
wires
station
curves
stoplight
tracks
railways
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