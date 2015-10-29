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Alex Padurariu
alexpadurariu
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grayscale photo of bike parked beside building
bike on cobbled street
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
road
rain
street
grey
window
bike
stone
bicycle
windows
monochrome
brick
basket
old building
b&w
wet
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