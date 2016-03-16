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grayscale photo of architectural design
berlin curved architecture
A map marker
Berlin, Deutschland
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Published on
March 16, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
building
dark
black
architecture
cloud
grey
germany
berlin
monochrome
fine art
arquitecture
deutschland
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