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grayscale photo of analog clock
monochrome vintage clock
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 9, 2013 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
face
vintage
grey
clock
watch
numbers
close up
russian
grayscale
greyscale
monotone
horloge
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