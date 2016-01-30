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grayscale photo of a woman drawing a flowers
Artist drawing
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 30, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
art
human
design
grey
beautiful
hand
drawing
festival
artist
sketch
pen
pencil
black & white
sketching
draw
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