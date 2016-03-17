Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Becky Day
beckyday
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
grayscale photo of a person wearing sneakers riding a bicycle
bikes, and shadow amsterdam
A map marker
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 17, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
river
sport
grey
bike
bridge
exercise
shadow
amsterdam
bicycle
relax
cycling
sunlight
black & white
pavement
ride
riverside
netherlands
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20