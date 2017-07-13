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Arjun Babu
arjunbabu
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grayscale photo of a building under construction
Construction
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 13, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
HUAWEI, BLN-L22
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
white
apartment
stairs
stair
residence
construction
urban
scaffolding
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