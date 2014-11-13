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Vita Vilcina
vivivi
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grayscale aerial photo of city
monochrome urban sprawl
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 13, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
clouds
trees
grey
buildings
cityscape
gray
rural
residential
grayscale
black & white
b&w
haze
urban sprawl
coty
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