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Koushik Das
daskoushik
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graysale photography of people during parade
EFFLUX
A map marker
Kolkata, India
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 16, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
people
grey
crowd
group
monochromatic
personas
human
india
kolkata
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