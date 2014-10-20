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Juan Manuel Núñez Méndez
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Grayish tree trunks in the middle of a forest
Tree trunks
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 20, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
trees
grey
peaceful
woods
moss
quiet
bark
white wood
trunk
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