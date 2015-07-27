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Patrick Fore
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gray wooden handmade shed under green trees
Cascade Range cabin
A map marker
Cascade Range, Carson, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
building
house
home
wood
grey
old
broken
cabin
abandoned
hut
shed
dilapidated
united states
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