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Jon Eckert
joneckert
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gray wooden bench swing facing body of water surrounded by grass
Swing by the lake at sunset
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 8, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sun
clouds
grass
river
alone
vacation
lonely
retirement
outdoors
empty
bench
swing
isolated
water landscape
nowhere
deserted
land
toy
swamp
marsh
Non-copyrighted images
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