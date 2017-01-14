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Mika Ruusunen
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gray turtle
Turtle
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Two Oceans Aquarium, Cape Town, South Africa
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Published on
January 14, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
underwater
turtle
aquarium
diving
sealife
south africa
cape town
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