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Sebastian Marx
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Interiors
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gray tree near the glass window
Neglected office plants
A map marker
Berlin, Deutschland
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Published on
October 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A77V
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
autumn
plant
light
white
room
grey
window
shadow
apartment
sunlight
indoor
clear
solitude
potted plant
dead
white space
corner
indoors
dying
inside
Creative Commons images
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