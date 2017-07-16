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Stas Kulesh
kulesh
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gray tower near body of water during daytime
Macau Tower
A map marker
Macau
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 16, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 400D DIGITAL
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
architecture
china
river
urban
bridge
cityscape
futuristic
tower
macau
macau tower
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