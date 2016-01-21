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Sara Morán
saramoran
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gray tabby cat
Tabby cat on a sidewalk
A map marker
Antequera, Spain
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Published on
January 21, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
cat
animal
green
grey
eye
eyes
pet
floor
gray
domestic animal
kitty
domestic cat
staring
feline
whisker
spain
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