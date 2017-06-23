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Holly Mandarich
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gray SUV running along brown sand path through forest
Off-roading in the mountains
A map marker
Buena Vista, United States
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Published on
June 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
forest
green
road
hiking
truck
adventure
rock
road trip
hill
colorado
toyota
explore
suv
moutains
neature
vehicle
transportation
mountain range
outdoors
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