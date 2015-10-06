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Jarren Simmons
40screative
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gray stone lot
Round pebble pattern
A map marker
Newport, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
texture
sunset
sea
pattern
wellness
grey
rock
balance
rocks
floor
coast
stones
surface
detail
smooth
pebbles
pebble
united states
newport
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