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Mike Yukhtenko
yamaicle
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gray stone frames
Monuments
A map marker
Paphos, Cyprus
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 29, 2016 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
architecture
sun
purple
happy
marble
rock
island
cyprus
sunny day
sight
paphos
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