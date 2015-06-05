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Jasper Boer
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gray stone formation overlooking green hills during golden hour
Sunrise In The Mountains
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-5N
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
mountains
sunrise
grey
rock
rocks
view
wild
peak
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