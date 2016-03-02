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Austin Smart
austinsmart
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gray steel train rails
On elevated railroad tracks
A map marker
Vance Creek Lane, Shelton, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 2, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
mountains
grey
bridge
fog
woods
cold
railway
mist
track
cloudy
train track
rail
train tracks
railroad
tracks
united states
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