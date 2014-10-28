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Jay Wennington
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gray steel rack
Dirty mug colllection shelf
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 28, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-Pro1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cars
tools
grunge
cup
garage
old
storage
shelf
dirty
collection
containers
bottles
supply
mugs
shelves
labels
cups
junk
supplies
drink
HDR images
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