Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Dan Watson
danwatson
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
gray steel faucet
Bathroom sink
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 16, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
interior design
design
grey
mirror
clean
gray
artistic
tap
running water
shiny
wash
contemporary
wash hands
angles
bath room
wash room
fixtures
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20