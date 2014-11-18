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Jeff Sheldon
ugmonk
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gray steel drawing compass near brown leather case
Workbench and tools
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 18, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GF1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
work
room
professional
desk
compass
brown
portfolio
job
leather
silver
class
close up
artistic
freelancer
pipes
work table
workbench
screws
table wood
4K images
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