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Christopher Baumeister
c_baumeister
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gray steel crane
Machinery At Night
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 7, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
black
night
white
grey
monochrome
steel
crane
machinery
grayscale
blackandwhite
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