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Toa Heftiba
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gray stainless steel teapot
Chemex is always a good idea
A map marker
London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 10, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
london
grey
outdoors
bricks
chemex
coffee festival
plant
beer
drink
alcohol
united kingdom
brick
beverage
pot
appliance
jug
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