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Bonnie Kittle
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gray sitting on gray concrete pavement facing ocean water during daytime
Childhood Reflection
A map marker
Bearskin Neck, Rockport, United States
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Published on
July 4, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
boy
thinking
alone
kid
shore
sit
behind
caucasian
child sitting
people
human
boat
transportation
united states
back
vessel
watercraft
leisure activities
dinghy
Historical images
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