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Anthony DELANOIX
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gray screen on Brooklyn Bridge
Bridge Structures
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
grey
bridge
lamp
skyline
fence
structure
perspective
brooklyn bridge
cable
wires
symmetry
cables
wire
center
scaffold
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