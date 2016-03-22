Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Seth Doyle
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
gray scale photo of woman holding back of her head
girl with hair bun smiling
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 22, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
portrait
female
grey
smile
dress
friend
blur
bokeh
necklace
dancer
blonde
downtown
black & white
belly
arms
greyscale
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20