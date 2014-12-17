Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Reinhard Rosar
rr1208
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
gray scale photo of cable cars
Black and white ski lift
A map marker
Skigebiet Zettersfeld, Osttirol, Lienz, Austria
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 17, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
winter
snow
night
trees
sport
grey
park
ski
skiing
resort
chairs
lift
stark
blackandwhite
austria
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20