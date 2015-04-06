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Juan Moncayo
juxndx
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gray scale photo of bridge near body of water
Bridge Near The Beach
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
sea
architecture
road
white
purple
bridge
rock
fog
structure
mist
shore
b&w
suspension bridge
sea side
civilization
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