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Nathan Walker
nwphoto
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gray rocky mountain near green trees under white clouds
Clouds devouring a mountain
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
mountains
clouds
cloud
trees
grey
canada
smoke
storm
fog
mountain range
dark sky
banff
wilderness
cloudy
outside
alberta
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