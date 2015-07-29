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John Salzarulo
johnsalzarulo
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gray rock pathway between green plants
Walking Through Peru
A map marker
Peru
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
road
plant
grass
grey
hiking
plants
fog
stone
path
rainforest
peaceful
peru
mist
pathway
trail
stones
foggy
backpacking
rock path
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