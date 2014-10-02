Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Urban Vintage
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
gray rock mountain near body of water at daytime
Cloudy Coastline
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 2, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
grey
sand
waves
california
lonely
rocks
dawn
cliff
coast
cloudy
big sur
bay area
tide
cliffs
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20