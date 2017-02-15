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Scott Webb
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gray rock formation during daytime
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Published on
February 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
plant
grey
moss
botanical
bark
plant life
road
scenery
concrete
rock
outdoors
ground
rug
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