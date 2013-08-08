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Dorothy Lin
dorothylin
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gray road surrounded by trees
Foggy Country Road
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 8, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, FinePix X100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
blue
road
trees
street
purple
fog
horizon
walk
country
perspective
mist
cloudy
foggy
haze
avenue
road with trees
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