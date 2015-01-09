Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Beata Ratuszniak
beataratuszniak
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
gray road path surrounded with green trees
Stone road in the forest
A map marker
Szlak pieszy niebieski, 58-540 Karpacz, Poland, Karpacz
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
outdoor
natural
trees
grey
hiking
rock
stone
path
rocks
forrest
dirt
hike
wilderness
trail
wild
woodland
spruce
poland
Free pictures
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20