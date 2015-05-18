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gray road beside trees during daytime
Empty road on a sunny day
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
spring
green
road
trees
grass
street
grey
shadow
scenic
sunlight
trip
forest road
nature road
springtime
tree lined road
tarmac
tree tunnel
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