Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Bara Cross
baracross
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
gray road beside bare trees during fog
Misty road by a forest
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD., EX-ZR20
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dark
winter
autumn
road
sad
trees
grass
grey
morning
weather
fog
outdoors
country
dirt
mist
rural
foggy
damp
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20