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Austin Prock
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gray Polaroid land camera on table near white Android smartphone
Vintage polaroid camera
A map marker
Interlaken, Sundlauenen, Switzerland
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Published on
July 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
travel
tech
photography
vintage
camera
grey
film
polaroid
object
flash
lens
vintage camera
shot
camera gear
1970
lense
vintage tech
switzerland
interlaken
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