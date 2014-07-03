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Dogancan Ozturan
dogancanozturan
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gray pillars
Greek architecture pillar
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 3, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
grey
museum
structure
greek
ancient
pillar
roman
column
columns
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