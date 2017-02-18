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Jakob Owens
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gray pet fish
Nurse Shark
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 18, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
blue
fish
hawaii
shark
island
outdoors
maui
blue water
sharks
kauai
clear water
closeup
animal photography
nurse shark
lemon shark
sea life
mammal
aquatic
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