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Felipe Santana
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gray pebbles near river during daytime
Lake Pebbles
A map marker
Tampere, Finland
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 9, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
dark
white
river
grey
lake
underwater
rock
stone
coast
ripple
clear
coastal
mineral
pebble
shallow
rocks in water
finland
tampere
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