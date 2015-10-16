Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Damjan Dobrila
dam_dam
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
gray overpass road
below bridge most na adi
A map marker
Most na Adi, Beograd, Serbia
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
building
architecture
light
grey
urban
bridge
highway
monochrome
tower
gray
empty
pillar
grayscale
b&w
column
sliver
speedway
underneath
serbia
Public domain images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20