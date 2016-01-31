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Igor Peftiev
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gray mountain terrain
Mestia mountain peaks
A map marker
Mestia, Georgia
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 31, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cloud
rock
horizon
mountain range
valley
peak
summit
rocky
field
grassland
georgia
outdoors
crest
mestia
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