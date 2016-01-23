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Erik Ringsmuth
erikringsmuth
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gray mountain during daytime
Rocky Mountain Peaks
A map marker
Hidden Lake Peak, WA, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 23, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
mountains
cloud
grey
blue sky
lake
rock
mountain range
outdoors
washington
ridge
united states
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