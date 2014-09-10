Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Paula Vermeulen
paulavermeulen
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
gray mountain covered by mountain
Table Mountain Peak
A map marker
Table Mountain Mist, Cape Town, South Africa
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 10, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
clouds
white
grey
minimalist
cool
outdoors
view
cold
mountain peak
gray
mist
open
table mountain
misty
apex
mountain with clouds
whitespace
south africa
cape town
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20